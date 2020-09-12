INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating The Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - RST, CBMG, AIMT, AKCA

Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating:

Rosetta Stone Inc. (RST) - Get Reportconcerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Cambium Learning Group for $30 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/rosetta-stone-inc-rst-stock-merger-cambium/ .

Cellular Biomedicine Group, Inc. (CBMG) - Get Reportconcerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a consortium that includes members of Cellular Biomedicine management and several entities. Under the terms of the merger, Cellular Biomedicine stockholders (excluding certain parties) will receive $19.75 in cash for each outstanding share of common stock held immediately prior to the effective time of the merger. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/cellular-biomedicine-group-inc-cbmg-stock-merger/ .

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) - Get Reportconcerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sociétés des Produits Nestlé, S.A. for $34.50 per share. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/aimmune-therapeutics-inc-aimt-stock-merger-nestle/.

Akcea Therapeutics, Inc. (AKCA) - Get Reportconcerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, Ionis will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Akcea common stock it does not already own, approximately 24%, for $18.15 per share in cash. To learn more about your legal rights and options, visit: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/akcea-therapeutics-inc-akca-stock-merger-ionis/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

