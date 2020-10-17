INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating The Following Mergers; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm - MVC, ARA, YIN, MYOS

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating:

MVC Capital, Inc. (MVC) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Barings BDC, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, MVC Capital shareholders will receive 0.94024 shares of Barings BDC and $0.39492 in cash for each share of MVC Capital stock. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/mvc-capital-inc-mvc-stock-merger-barings-bdc.

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Innovative Renal Care, LLC, an affiliate of Nautic Partners, LLC, for $11.50 per share in cash. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/american-renal-associates-holdings-inc-ara-stock-merger-nautic/.

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited (YIN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to a group of rollover shareholders that includes members of Yintech's management and board of directors. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/yintech-investment-holdings-limited-yin-stock-merger/.

MYOS RENS Technology Inc. (MYOS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with MedAvail, Inc. Visit our website to learn more about your legal rights and options: https://halpersadeh.com/actions/myos-rens-technology-inc-myos-stock-merger-medavail/.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

