INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies On Behalf Of Shareholders - RNET, HMSY, PRGX, BPFH, QEP

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

RigNet, Inc. (RNET) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Viasat, Inc. for 0.1845 Viasat common shares for each RigNet common share. If you are a RigNet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Gainwell Technologies for $37.00 in cash per share. If you are an HMS shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

PRGX Global, Inc. (PRGX) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Ardian for $7.71 per share. If you are a PRGX shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

QEP Resources, Inc. (QEP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Diamondback Energy, Inc. for 0.05 shares of Diamondback common stock for each share of QEP common stock. If you are a QEP shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

