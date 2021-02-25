INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates The Following Companies On Behalf Of Shareholders - CUB, COHR, CMD, FLIR, BPFH, AJRD

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or...

NEW YORK, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cubic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Coherent, Inc. (COHR) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lumentum Holdings Inc for $100.00 per share in cash and 1.1851 shares of Lumentum common stock for each Coherent share. If you are a Coherent shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Cantel Medical Corp. (CMD) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to STERIS plc for approximately $16.93 in cash and 0.33787 STERIS ordinary shares for each Cantel common share. If you are a Cantel shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

FLIR Systems, Inc. (FLIR) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Teledyne Technologies Incorporated for $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share. If you are a FLIR shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. (BPFH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to SVB Financial Group. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Boston Private shareholders will receive 0.0228 shares of SVB common stock and $2.10 of cash for each share of Boston Private they own. If you are a Boston Private shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lockheed Martin Corporation for $56.00 per share in cash. As part of the transaction, Aerojet declared a $5.00 per share pre-closing special dividend to certain holders of its common shares and convertible senior notes which, unless revoked, will adjust the consideration to be paid by Lockheed to $51.00 per share at closing. If you are an Aerojet shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

