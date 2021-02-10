INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates RLH, TDY, NAV, INFO, AJRD; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE: RLH) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws...

Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Sonesta International Hotels Corporation for $3.50 per share in cash. If you are a Red Lion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with FLIR Systems, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, FLIR shareholders will receive $28.00 per share in cash and 0.0718 shares of Teledyne common stock for each FLIR share. If you are a Teledyne shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Navistar International Corporation (NAV) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Traton SE for $44.50 per share in cash. If you are a Navistar shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

IHS Markit Ltd. (INFO) - Get Report concerning potential violations of law relating to its sale to S&P Global Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each share of IHS Markit common stock will be exchanged for a fixed ratio of 0.2838 shares of S&P Global common stock. If you are an IHS Markit shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Lockheed Martin Corporation for $56.00 per share in cash. As part of the transaction, Aerojet declared a $5.00 per share pre-closing special dividend to certain holders of its common shares and convertible senior notes which, unless revoked, will adjust the consideration to be paid by Lockheed to $51.00 per share at closing. If you are an Aerojet shareholder, click here to learn more about your legal rights and options .

