INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates NCBS, SHSP, CLDB, SBBP; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NCBS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with County Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, County shareholders may elect to receive $37.18 in cash or 0.48 shares of Nicolet common stock, for each share of County common stock they own. County shareholder elections will be prorated to ensure the total consideration consists of approximately 20% cash and 80% Nicolet common stock. If you are a Nicolet shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

SharpSpring, Inc. (SHSP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Constant Contact for $17.10 per share in cash. If you are a SharpSpring shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Cortland Bancorp Inc. (CLDB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farmers National Banc Corp. Pursuant to the merger agreement, Cortland shareholders may elect to receive either $28.00 per share in cash or 1.75 shares of Farmers' common stock, subject to an overall limitation of 75% of the shares being exchanged for Farmers shares and 25% for cash. If you are a Cortland Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (SBBP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Strongbridge shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of the combined company and 1 contingent value right ("CVR") for each Strongbridge share that they own. The CVR is worth up to $1.00 in cash or stock of the combined company upon achievement of certain triggering events. If you are a Strongbridge shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

