INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates MDCA, FFG, ALXN, NK, HLIX; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: MDC Partners Inc.

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Stagwell Media LP. Stagwell and its affiliates are expected to hold approximately 79% of the common equity of the combined company after closing. If you are an MDC shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (FFG) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company for $56.00 per share in cash. If you are an FBL shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALXN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to AstraZeneca PLC for $60.00 in cash and 2.1243 AstraZeneca American Depositary Shares for each Alexion share. If you are an Alexion shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

NantKwest, Inc. (NK) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ImmunityBio. Under the terms of the agreement, ImmunityBio shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.8190 shares of NantKwest for each share of ImmunityBio owned. If you are a NantKwest shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Helix Technologies, Inc. (OTC: HLIX) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Medical Outcomes Research Analytics, LLC. Under the merger, Helix shareholders will receive 0.05 shares of a newly formed company, Forian Inc., for each share of Helix common stock. If you are a Helix shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-mdca-ffg-alxn-nk-hlix-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301227944.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP