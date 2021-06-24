INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates FCBP, MDP, XOG, FOE, DISCA; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: First Choice Bancorp (NASDAQ: FCBP) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or...

NEW YORK, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

First Choice Bancorp (FCBP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Enterprise Financial Services Corp. Under the terms of the agreement, First Choice common stockholders will receive 0.6603 shares of Enterprise Financial common stock for each First Choice common share held and cash in lieu of fractional shares. Upon closing, First Choice shareholders are expected to own approximately 20% of the combined company. If you are a First Choice shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its spin-off of its National Media Group portfolio and simultaneous sale of its Local Media Group assets to Gray Television for approximately $2.825 billion in cash. Under the terms of the transaction, Meredith's National Media Group portfolio will be spun out to shareholders as a standalone publicly traded company, with shareholders receiving $16.99 in cash per share and 1-for-1 equity share in post-close Meredith. If you are a Meredith shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Extraction shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 1.1711 shares of Bonanza Creek common shares for each share of Extraction common stock owned on the closing date. Upon completion of the transaction, Extraction Oil will own approximately 50% of the combined company, to be named Civitas Resources, Inc. If you are an Extraction Oil shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Prince International Corporation for $22.00 per share in cash. If you are a Ferro shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Discovery, Inc. (DISCA) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its agreement with AT&T Inc. to combine WarnerMedia's entertainment, sports and news assets with Discovery's nonfiction and international entertainment and sports businesses to create a standalone company. AT&T's shareholders would receive stock representing 71% of the new company with Discovery shareholders expected to own 29% of the new company. If you are a Discovery shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.

Contact Information:Halper Sadeh LLP Daniel Sadeh, Esq. Zachary Halper, Esq.(212) 763-0060 sadeh@halpersadeh.com zhalper@halpersadeh.com https://www.halpersadeh.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-alert-halper-sadeh-llp-investigates-fcbp-mdp-xog-foe-disca-shareholders-are-encouraged-to-contact-the-firm-301319580.html

SOURCE Halper Sadeh LLP