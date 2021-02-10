INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates CUB, CRHM, GLUU, OXFD, OBLN; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Cubic Corporation (NYSE: CUB) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or...

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Cubic Corporation (CUB) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Veritas Capital and Evergreen Coast Capital Corporation. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Cubic shareholders will receive $70.00 per share in cash. If you are a Cubic shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

CRH Medical Corporation (CRHM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Well Health Technologies Corp. for $4.00 per share. If you are a CRH Medical shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Electronic Arts Inc. Under the terms of merger agreement, Glu Mobile stockholders will receive $12.50 in cash for each share of Glu Mobile common stock. If you are a Glu Mobile shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (OXFD) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to PerkinElmer, Inc. for $22.00 in cash per share. If you are an Oxford shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with ReShape Lifesciences Inc. If you are an Obalon shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

