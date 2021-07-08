INVESTIGATION ALERT: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates ALTA, SLCT, TGRF, FFWM, BXS, O; Shareholders Are Encouraged To Contact The Firm

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies: Altabancorp (NASDAQ: ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches...

NEW YORK, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, announces it is investigating the following companies:

Altabancorp (ALTA) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to Glacier Bancorp, Inc. Under the terms of the merger, Altabancorp shareholders will receive 0.7971 shares of Glacier stock for each Altabancorp share. If you are an Altabancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Select Bancorp, Inc. (SLCT) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Bancorp. Under the terms of the merger, Select Bancorp shareholders will receive 0.408 shares of First Bancorp common stock for each share of Select Bancorp common stock they own. If you are a Select Bancorp shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

TGR Financial, Inc.(OTCQX: TGRF) concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its sale to First Foundation Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, TGR Financial shareholders will receive 0.6068 shares of First Foundation common stock for each share of TGR Financial common stock or TGR Financial Series A non-voting convertible preferred stock. Upon closing, TGR Financial shareholders are expected to own approximately 20.2% of the outstanding shares of First Foundation's common stock. If you are a TGR Financial shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

First Foundation Inc. (FFWM) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with TGR Financial, Inc. TGR Financial shareholders are expected to receive First Foundation common stock in connection with the merger. If you are a First Foundation shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with Cadence Bancorporation. Upon completion of the merger, BancorpSouth shareholders will own approximately 55% of the combined company. If you are a BancorpSouth shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Realty Income Corporation (O) - Get Report concerning potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties relating to its merger with VEREIT, Inc. VEREIT shareholders are expected to receive Realty Income stock in connection with the merger. Upon closing, Realty Income shareholders are expected to own approximately 70% of both Realty Income and SpinCo, a spin-off of substantially all of the office properties of Realty Income and VEREIT. If you are a Realty Income shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options .

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

Shareholders are encouraged to contact the firm free of charge to discuss their legal rights and options. Please call Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or email sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com.

Halper Sadeh LLP represents investors all over the world who have fallen victim to securities fraud and corporate misconduct. Our attorneys have been instrumental in implementing corporate reforms and recovering millions of dollars on behalf of defrauded investors.

