Invesco Ltd. Virtually Opens The Market

TORONTO, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Jason MacKay, Head of Wealth Management International, Invesco Ltd., (TSX: ESGC), and his team joined Graham McKenzie, Head, Exchange Traded Products, TMX Group to celebrate the launch of the Invesco S&P/TSX Composite ESG Index ETF on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.

Invesco Ltd. is a leading global independent investment management firm with offices in 25 countries. This week the firm proudly welcomes ESGC to their growing family of global ESG products -- which now includes 10 sustainability focused ETFs in the Americas, more than half with track records of over 15 years. Invesco is highly committed to providing further enhancements to ESG capabilities, not only in the growing suite of passive ESG products, but through a commitment to incorporating important sustainability and governance issues in its active strategies. Invesco Ltd. managed $1.2 trillion (USD) in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of September 30, 2020. For more information please visit www.invesco.ca.

For Market Openings: Media may pick up a feed from the TOC (television operations centre) for all market open ceremonies. The feed is named TSX Transmit 1 (SD-SDI) and is produced at the TMX Broadcast Centre and sent live to the TOC. To pick up the feed via the Dejero network, please contact avservices@tmx.com. The client feature video will begin playing on the TMX media wall at approximately 9:27 a.m. ET and the markets will open with the sound of a siren at 9:30 a.m. ET

Date: Thursday, November 12, 2020 Time: 9:00am - 9:30am Place: Virtually Broadcast

SOURCE TMX Group Limited