ATLANTA, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) - Get Report today announced that Marty Flanagan, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Allison Dukes, Chief Financial Officer, are scheduled to present at the virtual Goldman Sachs 2020 US Financial Services Conference on December 8, 2020 at 8:00am EST.

A link to the live audio webcast will be available on http://ir.invesco.com and for 180 days following the event.

About Invesco Ltd.Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. With offices in 25 countries, our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. For more information, visit www.invesco.com/corporate.

Investor Relations Contacts: Greg Ketron 404-892-0896, Aimee Partin 404-724-4248 Media Relations Contact: Graham Galt 404-439-3070

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/invesco-ltd-to-present-at-goldman-sachs-2020-us-financial-services-conference-301183045.html

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.