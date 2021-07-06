Inventory System And Asset Tracking Provider Introduces New Integration With Google Workspace

CHICAGO and NEW YORK, July 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Google Workspace, a set of cloud computing and collaboration tools, allows organizations to bring the entirety of their workspace online. With many of its important industries working through Google Workspace, ASAP Systems has introduced a new integration for their Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solution with Google Workspace, allowing users of their barcode-based software to sync data, users, equipment, assets, and more across the two platforms.

This integration with Google Workspace has brought an abundance of new features that makes the best-in-class Barcode Inventory System and Asset Tracking Software so much easier to use. The integration allows users to seamlessly:

Map out and sync people between the two software

Create and assign security levels to different Google Groups

Enable Single Sign-On (SSO) through Google Workspace accounts

(Asset side only) Map out and sync devices between the two software

With these additions to the software, the top ten, newly Google Workspace integrated Inventory and Asset Tracking Solution has become even more user friendly and configurable than before, allowing users to sync their data with Google Workspace at the click of a button through the Device Sync and Person Sync features, configure who has access to what through the Security Mapping feature, and sign into the award-winning Inventory and Asset Tracking System without having to remember a whole second login through the SSO feature.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w4czaJ5k60U&t=12s

ASAP Systems, a market leader in Inventory System and Asset Tracking Solutions, uses Barcode technology with mobile Barcode scanners, smartphones, and tablets. They help improve profitability by eliminating manual data entry, paper files, and forms and by automating record keeping. With their powerful System, businesses know 24/7 how and where Assets and Inventory are received, stored, used, and disposed of in the warehouse, field, and/or in the office. We have offices in California (headquarters), and Chicago.

