PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed many people, including myself, eating while driving or riding in their cars," said the inventor from Toledo, Ohio.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I noticed many people, including myself, eating while driving or riding in their cars," said the inventor from Toledo, Ohio. "I thought of this idea from my own experience to help prevent food and drink stains on clothes while in route to a destination."

He invented the TRAVEL BIB to help prevent stains on clothes and to provide users with peace of mind when traveling and eating/drinking in the car. This invention provides a protective barrier between the user's clothing and food/beverage stains, can save money from premature replacement purchases and by reducing dry-cleaning bills. Additionally, this invention can be offered in both a disposable and a reusable design.

The original design was submitted to the Ottawa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OTW-403, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-stain-resistant-travel-accessory-otw-403-301218782.html

SOURCE InventHelp