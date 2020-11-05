InventHelp Presents Reminder Bag (KSC-1498)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have a 2nd grader at home that constantly forgets her water bottle, homework and other supplies at school," said the inventors from Lawrence, Kan.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have a 2nd grader at home that constantly forgets her water bottle, homework and other supplies at school," said the inventors from Lawrence, Kan. "We thought of this idea to help remind kids to pack the items they need before leaving school."

They invented the patent-pending CHECK B-PACK to help prevent children from leaving items at school that they need to bring home. This invention helps teach organizational skills and prevents parents from having to purchase new items that may be forgotten or lost. Additionally, this invention can be used by all ages for school, hiking and even traveling.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1498, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

