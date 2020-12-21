InventHelp Presents Portable Medical Stretcher (SDB-1518)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been in the military for over 16 years and I have always wondered why we still use the old style field stretcher," said the inventor from San Marcos, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have been in the military for over 16 years and I have always wondered why we still use the old style field stretcher," said the inventor from San Marcos, Calif. "I came up with this idea to help evacuate causalities off the battlefield in a quicker and more efficient manner."

He invented the PERSONAL STRETCHER that is lightweight and easy to carry in any environment to help an injured service member get out of combat quicker. The invention is easy to use and easily connects to a vest for transport. Additionally, it will minimize set up and extraction time in the field and eliminates the need for conventional stretchers.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SDB-1518, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

