InventHelp Presents Modified Car Jack (HUN-977)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I disliked how long it takes and how dangerous it can be to change a flat tire on the side of the road, said inventor from Houston, Texas. "I thought of this idea to make it easier to raise up a car to change the tire with minimal effort and in a shorter amount of time."

He invented the AUTOMATIC CAR JACK that fulfills the need for an electric lift feature for motor vehicles. The device is safe to use and saves time and energy when changing the tire on a car. Additionally, the device would be operated by a remote control that with a push of a button would easily raise a flat tire off the ground.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-HUN-977, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

