PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching a contractor work on a ladder one time and realized how unstable and uncomfortable he was," said the inventor from North Olmstead, Ohio.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching a contractor work on a ladder one time and realized how unstable and uncomfortable he was," said the inventor from North Olmstead, Ohio. "I thought of this idea as a way to help provide comfort and support while working on a ladder for long periods of time."

He invented the patent-pending LADDER CHAIR to help provide individuals who use ladders a comfortable and safe way to sit and complete their work. The lightweight unit is portable and can mount to any ladder. The device allows workers to use both hands to complete the task at hand, allowing the job to be completed in a quicker manner. Additionally, the device provides security for those on ladders for a long period of time and keeps physical strain to a minimum.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FGC-170, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-presents-innovative-ladder-accessory-fgc-170-301165692.html

SOURCE InventHelp