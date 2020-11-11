InventHelp Presents Innovative Cookie Cutter (BMA-5620)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy baking but cutting one cookie out at a time is time consuming and leaves a mess, said inventor from Brockton, Mass.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I enjoy baking but cutting one cookie out at a time is time consuming and leaves a mess, said inventor from Brockton, Mass. "I thought of this invention so that I would be able to cut out and bake more cookies in a shorter amount of time without the mess."

He created the patent pending AMAZING COOKIE CUTTER STAMP to make the cookie cutting and backing process easier. The tool requires minimal effort and is able to cut out 9 to 12 cookies at a time. This tool creates uniformly sized cookies in a quick and safe manner. Additionally, the invention is easy to clean and reuse.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5620, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

