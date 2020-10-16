InventHelp Presents Improved Bus Signaling (KPP-149)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was almost hit once by a reckless driver attempting to pass a bus. I wanted to create a safety mechanism to prevent this from happening," said an inventor from Philadelphia, Pa. "So, I invented BUS SAFETY."

The invention fulfills the need for ensuring safety for citizens using public transportation. Instead of careless motorists driving around a stopped public transit bus that is picking up or dropping off passengers, this invention would extend multiple stop signs and activate signals to attract added attention. Keeping all drivers stopped using this feature would enable citizens to cross the street in a safe and controlled environment so they are not inadvertently overlooked, struck and killed. This invention could reduce stress and anxiety for safety-conscious bus drivers often encountering other impatient motorists. Additionally, it might even reduce lawsuits and insurance costs for public transit authorities, thereby saving taxpayers money.

