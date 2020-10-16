InventHelp Presents Improved Belt Design (JKN-194)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was going through a lot of belts, and I knew there could be a better and more practical design for a belt," said an inventor from Weir, Miss.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was going through a lot of belts, and I knew there could be a better and more practical design for a belt," said an inventor from Weir, Miss. "I created the SMART BELT to help make belts easier to use and more durable."

He developed a prototype, which fulfills the need for an alternative means to firmly anchor pants and other articles of clothing. The design provides a more comfortable alternative to conventional belts, and could eliminate the belt from digging into the stomach when seated or being too loose when standing. It would be durable and easy to use, and would not contain the conventional holes and buckle which easily become worn resulting in expensive replacement of the accessory. Additionally, it could be reasonably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Jackson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-JKN-194, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

