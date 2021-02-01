InventHelp Presents Enhanced Medical Scrubs (ORD-2842)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the medical field and disliked how often I have to replace my uniform," said the inventor from Lake Mary, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the medical field and disliked how often I have to replace my uniform," said the inventor from Lake Mary, Fla. "I thought of this invention to help avoid replacing uniforms often and help those working complete their daily tasks in an easier manner."

She invented the COPPER INFUSED UNIFORM to help protect healthcare workers from infections and repel unwanted stains and moisture. This invention allows workers to focus on their jobs instead of the risk of contracting an infection and enhances comfort for the long working hours. Additionally, the infused materials can help prevent inflammation and pain, allowing wearers to achieve their highest job performance.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2842, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

