InventHelp Inventors Present Improved Tortilla Design (LAX-1204)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "I realized, while eating certain meals with tortillas, that changing the shape would improve the ability to eat more comfortably," said an inventor from Bell Gardens, Calif. "So, I invented the SQUARE TORTILLA."

The invention fulfills the need for a new type of tortilla that would better contain the ingredients. It features a novel taste and design. The invention prevents spillage and waste of the contents. It eliminates mess, and is simple to serve and use. Additionally, a prototype is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

