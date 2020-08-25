InventHelp Inventors Present An Interactive Pet Collar (PHO-2745)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two inventors from Gilbert, Ariz., wanted to fulfill the need for an electronic pet collar that would provide the ability to view and speak to one's pet.

The VISION COLLAR allows an owner to monitor their pet without limiting their pet's freedom of movement. It also allows for an owner to provide corrective measures or encouragement via voice commands. Additionally, it gives a pet the sense of comfort in hearing their owner's voice even if their owner is not near. Furthermore, it promotes peace of mind, is easy to use and convenient.

"We have an inside/outside cat that loves to roam and we would like to know what he is getting into on his road trips. Additionally, we wanted to design something that would aid us in explaining any injuries to a vet if they were to arise," said one of the inventors.

