InventHelp Inventors Develops A Portable Coffee Maker (BMA-5653)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Since coffee is very important to millions of people, we wanted to be able to provide them with access to fresh coffee of their likings, at their disposal," said two inventors from Rhode Island. "So, we developed COFFEE-N-GO."

The patent-pending invention allows one to enjoy a freshly brewed cup of coffee at any place or time. It would be ideal in situations where the purchase of coffee was inaccessible. This device provides added convenience to those consistently on the go and would eliminate the need to stop and purchase coffee. Therefore, it could save people time and money. Additionally, it features a light weight and easy to use design.

The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5653, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

