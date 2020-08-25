InventHelp Inventors Develop Vehicle Accessory To Increase Visibility And Safety (BMA-5575)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safe way to warn oncoming cars of an accident or stopped vehicle on the road," said one of two inventors, from Boston, Mass., "so we invented the G&D SAFETY BARRIER."The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to alert approaching motorists of a disabled vehicle. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional road flares and safety accessories. As a result, it increases visibility and safety and it ensures that drivers have time to slow down or change lanes if needed. The invention features a compact and user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners and professional drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and this device can also serve to alert motorists of construction awareness, kids at play, event parking display etc.The inventors described the invention design. "Our design is easy to use and it could provide added safety for drivers, police and emergency vehicles."The original design was submitted to the Boston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BMA-5575, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

