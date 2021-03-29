PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nail technician and I wanted to provide clients with an efficient and cost effective way to customize their artificial nails," said one of two inventors, from New Berlin, Wisc.

PITTSBURGH, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nail technician and I wanted to provide clients with an efficient and cost effective way to customize their artificial nails," said one of two inventors, from New Berlin, Wisc., "so we invented the IncliNAILtion. Our design enables you to create a unique and trendy look for your nails."

The invention provides a unique way to personalize and enhance the look of nails. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional artificial nails. As a result, it could enhance style and convenience and it enables the user to coordinate nails with an outfit or theme. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to apply, use, store and transport so it is ideal for women, nail salons and makeup artists. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the National sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AVZ-1958, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-unique-way-to-customize-artificial-nails-avz-1958-301256531.html

SOURCE InventHelp