InventHelp Inventors Develop Unique Stuffed Toy To Provide Comfort And Fun (CNC-577)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a unique toy for children to play and cuddle with," said one of two inventors, from Concord, N.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a unique toy for children to play and cuddle with," said one of two inventors, from Concord, N.C., "so we invented MAJORIE'S MONSTER. Our design enables each child to have their own distinct toy and it could help to prevent arguments in a family over which toy is which."

The invention provides a cute, fun and humorous stuffed toy option. In doing so, it offers an alternative to traditional stuffed animals and toys. It also could provide added comfort while holding and it can be given as a gift for birthdays, holidays and other occasions. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for children and adults. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-577, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp