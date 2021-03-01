InventHelp Inventors Develop Tool For Removing Knots From Pet Fur (BTM-2813)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a quick and simple tool for removing the knots and tangles that develop in pet fur," said one of two inventors, from Parkton, Md.

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a quick and simple tool for removing the knots and tangles that develop in pet fur," said one of two inventors, from Parkton, Md., "so we invented the DE-MATTING TOOL. Our design can be used on dogs, cats, horses and other animals with long hair that is prone to matting."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to remove knots or tangles from a pet's fur. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to traditional tools and methods. As a result, it reduces the need to pull fur and it enhances safety and comfort for pets. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for pet owners, pet groomers, animal shelters, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Baltimore sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-BTM-2813, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

