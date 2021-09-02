InventHelp Inventors Develop Tamper-Resistant Container For Delivered Products (CNC-671)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to aid in the safety and peace of mind for those ordering food for delivery and other deliverable products, especially when using a third-party delivery service," said one of two inventors, from...

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to aid in the safety and peace of mind for those ordering food for delivery and other deliverable products, especially when using a third-party delivery service," said one of two inventors, from Charlotte, N.C., "so we invented the JAGG BAGG. Our design helps to prevent the tampering of food, beverages and other deliverable products delivered to customers."

The patent-pending invention provides a tamper-resistant storage container for deliveries. In doing so, it prevents a delivery person from tampering with or contaminating food. As a result, it enhances sanitation and safety conditions and it provides added protection and peace of mind, which could help to increase sales. The invention features a simple, biodegradable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for restaurants and food delivery services. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-671, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

