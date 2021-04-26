InventHelp Inventors Develop Support Accessory For Vehicle Booster Seats (POO-527)

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My child would fall asleep and slump to the side while riding in the booster seat in the car," said one of two inventors, from Springfield, Ore.

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "My child would fall asleep and slump to the side while riding in the booster seat in the car," said one of two inventors, from Springfield, Ore. "I thought there could be a safer and more comfortable way, so we invented the BACKSEAT BUDDY. Our design increases comfort and support."

The invention provides added support for a child riding in a backless booster-style car seat. In doing so, it helps to prevent the child from slumping or straining. As a result, it enhances comfort when sleeping or resting in the car. The invention features an effective design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for parents with young children. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

