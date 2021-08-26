InventHelp Inventors Develop Sunglasses With Headband (NJD-2313)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I often wear headbands, and when I put on sunglasses, the band gets in the way," said one of two inventors of a modified sunglasses design from Staten Island, New York.

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I often wear headbands, and when I put on sunglasses, the band gets in the way," said one of two inventors of a modified sunglasses design from Staten Island, New York. "This accessory, however, allows for both a headband and sunglasses to be worn together comfortably."

They invented SUN BAND to provide sun protection for the eyes and serves as a functional and attractive hair accessory to hold hair back off the face at the same time. As such, it eliminates the need to fit the sunglasses over or underneath a separate band. What's more, this novel accessory is both comfortable and fashionable. At the same time, this lightweight, compact headwear enhances the appearance and is easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NJD-2313, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

