InventHelp Inventors Develop Specially-Designed Seat For Wheelchair Accessible Vans (NJD-2151)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We work for a handicap dealership and we wanted to create a seat accessory that allows anyone to drive a handicap accessible vehicle if needed," said one of two inventors, from Saddle Brook, N.J., "so we invented the FIFTH LEG."

The invention enables a readily-abled individual to effectively and comfortably drive a wheelchair-accessible van if the disabled user is not able to drive. In doing so, it provides added peace of mind, especially during emergency situations so it is ideal for drivers who experience various disabilities. The invention features a practical and portable design that is easy to apply and use. It is also easy to store when not in use. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventors described the invention design. "Our design could prevent passengers from being stranded if the disabled driver is unable to operate the van."

