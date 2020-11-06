InventHelp Inventors Develop Space-Saving Cooler For Cold & Hot Food/Drinks (CNC-605)

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved cooler to enjoy cold and hot food items and drinks while at a picnic, the beach, camping or any other occasion," said one of two inventors, from Washington, D.

PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved cooler to enjoy cold and hot food items and drinks while at a picnic, the beach, camping or any other occasion," said one of two inventors, from Washington, D.C., "so we invented the LITTLE COOLER. Our design also eliminates the need to use and store bulky coolers and ice packs."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to keep food/beverage items at the appropriate temperature. In doing so, it helps to prevent food from spoiling. It also offers a space-saving alternative to traditional coolers. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use, transport and store so it is ideal for outdoor enthusiasts, households and the general population. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype/model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CNC-605, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

