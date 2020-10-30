InventHelp Inventors Develop Shower Accessory To Enhance Safety And Convenience (OCM-1433)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safer way to shower and a more convenient way to clean the tub," said one of two inventors, from Orange, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a safer way to shower and a more convenient way to clean the tub," said one of two inventors, from Orange, Calif., "so we invented the SHOWER SAFE. Our design reduces fall hazards while showering and it offers a strain-free method for cleaning the tub."

The invention provides an effective way to prevent slips and falls in the shower or bathtub. It also offers an easy way to clean the bathtub or shower basin. As a result, it enhances safety and convenience and it eliminates the need to bend and kneel when cleaning the basin. The invention features a practical design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for households, elderly or disabled individuals and single men. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1433, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

