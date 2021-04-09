InventHelp Inventors Develop Sanitary Way To Flush A Toilet (LAX-1240)

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to flush the toilet without using your hand," said one of two inventors, from San Fernando, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to flush the toilet without using your hand," said one of two inventors, from San Fernando, Calif., "so we invented the FLUSH BUDDY. Our design helps to prevent the spread of germs when flushing."

The invention provides a convenient and sanitary way to flush a toilet. In doing so, it eliminates the need to touch the germy toilet handle. As a result, it provides added protection and peace of mind and it increases sanitary conditions. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to install and use so it is ideal for households and commercial bathrooms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LAX-1240, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

