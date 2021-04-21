PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"We thought there could be a better way to inform drivers of emergency vehicles to prevent serious collisions at intersections and to reduce response times," said one of two inventors, from Celebration, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"We thought there could be a better way to inform drivers of emergency vehicles to prevent serious collisions at intersections and to reduce response times," said one of two inventors, from Celebration, Fla., "so we invented the LIFE ALERT. Our design could help to reduce confusion, sudden surprises, stress and anxiety for drivers."

The invention provides an improved way to alert drivers of an approaching emergency vehicle. In doing so, it enables drivers to react, yield or pull over if needed. As a result, it enhances safety and it could help to prevent accidents. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for emergency vehicle services and vehicle owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orlando sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-ORD-2875, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-safety-system-for-vehicles--emergency-vehicles-ord-2875-301273585.html

SOURCE InventHelp