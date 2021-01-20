InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety System For Public Transportation Vehicles (FLA-3346)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved way for a public transportation driver to signal for help in the event of an emergency," said one of two inventors, from Pompano Beach, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an improved way for a public transportation driver to signal for help in the event of an emergency," said one of two inventors, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so we invented the N DISTRESS LOCATOR. Our design helps emergency responders to quickly locate the vehicle to assist with a medical emergency or violent situation."

The invention provides a discreet emergency signaling system for public transportation vehicles. In doing so, it enables the driver to signal for help during a robbery, attack or medical emergency. As a result, it enhances safety and security and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features an effective design that is easy to use so it is ideal for public transportation vehicles. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-FLA-3346, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

