InventHelp Inventors Develop Safety Seat (NMJ-523)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We have a friend with cancer whose caregivers had a difficult time helping them in and out of the bath," said inventors from Dickson, Tenn. "This inspired us to develop a device through which individuals could independently get in and out of the tub."

They developed the patent-pending EASI N AND OUT to allow disabled or post-surgical patients to more easily bathe without assistance. This could provide them with enhanced privacy. Additionally, it could offer safety and convenience for patients as well as caregivers. As such, it may reduce the chance of slip and fall accidents. Additionally, this invention may enable users to enjoy soaking in warm water to relax the muscles and sleep better.

The original design was submitted to the Nashville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-NMJ-523, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

