PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a safer way to lift weights when a spotter is not available," said one of two inventors, from N.

PITTSBURGH, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a safer way to lift weights when a spotter is not available," said one of two inventors, from N. Las Vegas, Nev., "so we invented the SPOTTER. Our design could help to reduce muscle strains and injuries when using dumbbells."

The invention provides an effective way to position dumbbells in a raised starting position. In doing so, it eliminates the need to lift heavy dumbbells from the floor while lying on a weight bench. It also eliminates the need for another person as a spotter. As a result, it enhances safety and it could enhance the workout routine. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for weightlifters and gyms. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Las Vegas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LVT-370, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-safer-way-to-lift-weights-without-a-spotter-lvt-370-301250883.html

SOURCE InventHelp