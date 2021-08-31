InventHelp Inventors Develop Revolutionary Outdoor Light Decorations For Households (KSC-1553)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a stunning new outdoor holiday decoration that is quick and easy to display," said one of two inventors from Lawrence, Kansas, "so we invented the LIGHTEN UP line of festive displays for...

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a stunning new outdoor holiday decoration that is quick and easy to display," said one of two inventors from Lawrence, Kansas, "so we invented the LIGHTEN UP line of festive displays for households. Our unique design eliminates the time, hassles and dangers associated with setting up traditional outdoor lights and decorations. In addition, this versatile product design is perfect for supporting all types of occasions including holidays, sports, family events and other special interests."

The patent-granted invention provides a decorative product to enliven the exterior of the home. The invention could spark attention with its eye-catching design and novel approach to displaying outdoor decorations. It offers an exciting alternative to traditional decorations and accessories and the unique design allows for simple installation and a dramatic presentation so it is ideal for households and even businesses.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1553, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

