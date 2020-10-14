InventHelp Inventors Develop Quick-Mounting Curtain Rod (CKL-1367)

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While conventional mounting hardware for curtain rods provides effective support, it also may cause damage to walls.

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While conventional mounting hardware for curtain rods provides effective support, it also may cause damage to walls. Fortunately, two inventors from Chicago, Ill., have designed a safer and simpler installation method.

They developed EASY SET CURTAIN ROD to provide an easy and secure method of hanging curtains with the usual mess or the need for tools. As such, it eliminates the need to drill holes in the wall. Besides saving considerable time and effort, this lightweight window treatment accessory is durable for years of effective use. Users will also appreciate how convenient, portable, practical and affordably priced it is. In addition, its simple design minimizes production costs.

The inventors' personal experience inspired the idea. "This idea came to mind while I was struggling to hang my curtains with conventional mounting hardware," one of them said.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-CKL-1367, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

