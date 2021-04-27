InventHelp Inventors Develop Protective & Comfortable Vehicle Product For Pets (OCM-1451)

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more comfortable way for a dog to rest his head or neck over the open window while riding in the car," said one of two inventors, from Signal Hill, Calif.

PITTSBURGH, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a more comfortable way for a dog to rest his head or neck over the open window while riding in the car," said one of two inventors, from Signal Hill, Calif., "so we invented TRAVELING DIAMOND PAWS. Our design protects various vehicle surfaces against dog saliva and scratches in the process."

The patent-pending invention enables a pet to comfortably hang or lean out of a vehicle window. It also ensures that the window and vehicle surfaces are protected. As a result, it prevents scratches and other damage and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a secure and portable design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for pet owners. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-OCM-1451, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

