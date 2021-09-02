PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to prevent droplets of spit from being dispersed onto a cake when extinguishing birthday candles," said one of two inventors, from Raleigh, N.

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create an accessory to prevent droplets of spit from being dispersed onto a cake when extinguishing birthday candles," said one of two inventors, from Raleigh, N.C., "so we invented JIMMY'S DECORATIVE CAKE COVER. Our design helps to prevent the birthday celebrant from spreading germs, bacteria and other viruses."

The invention protects a birthday cake from spittle when blowing out birthday candles. In doing so, it helps to prevent the spread of germs. As a result, it enhances sanitation and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a lightweight and dishwasher-safe design that is easy to apply and use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Durham sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-DHM-604, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-protective-accessory-for-birthday-cakes-dhm-604-301364194.html

SOURCE InventHelp