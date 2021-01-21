InventHelp Inventors Develop Proper Spacing Punch (TPA-3034)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are employed as teachers and part of the educational experience is children developing fine motor skills by lacing holes around a Christmas stocking," said inventors from Ocala, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We are employed as teachers and part of the educational experience is children developing fine motor skills by lacing holes around a Christmas stocking," said inventors from Ocala, Fla. "This inspired us to develop a better means to punch holes with proper spacing."

They developed the patent-pending DESKTOP SINGLE HOLE PUNCH as an effective and efficient alternative to handheld hole punches that would produce precise results. This invention features a convenient, ergonomic and easy to use design as it would be produced as a desktop unit. This easy action device could appeal to home crafters and teachers.

The original design was submitted to the Tampa sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TPA-3034, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com

