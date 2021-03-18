PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I thought there should be a quick way to adjust and secure the wheel tandems for proper weight distribution over the axles," said one of two inventors, from Tucson, Ariz.

PITTSBURGH, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a professional truck driver and I thought there should be a quick way to adjust and secure the wheel tandems for proper weight distribution over the axles," said one of two inventors, from Tucson, Ariz., "so we invented the EASY-SET. Our design offers a convenient alternative to manually checking the pin positions."

The invention provides an effective way to precisely position a trailer's rear wheel tandem for proper weight distribution. In doing so, it eliminates the need to repeatedly check pin positioning with respect to the targeted hole. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for trucking companies and professional truck drivers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype model is available upon request.

The original design was submitted to the Tucson sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-TST-381, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-precise-accessory-for-positioning-trailer-wheel-tandems-tst-381-301247045.html

SOURCE InventHelp