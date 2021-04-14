InventHelp Inventors Develop Portable Recording Studio/Workstation For Musicians (AUP-1114)

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient way to compose and capture music while traveling or on-the-go," said one of two inventors, from Copperas Cove, Texas, "so we invented the L S PRODUCTION.

PITTSBURGH, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We thought there could be a more convenient way to compose and capture music while traveling or on-the-go," said one of two inventors, from Copperas Cove, Texas, "so we invented the L S PRODUCTION. Our design eliminates the hassle of transporting and storing multi-track recorders, MIDI/surface controllers, drum machines, keyboards and mixers."

The patent-pending invention provides a convenient recording system/workstation for musicians and audio engineers. In doing so, it offers an improved alternative to using multi-track and computer-based recorders. As a result, it enables the user to create and record music anywhere and it saves time and space. The invention features a portable design that is easy to use so it is ideal for musicians, recording engineers and music students. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Austin sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-AUP-1114, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

