PITTSBURGH, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "During a windy camping event, various items were blowing away," said inventors from Reading, Kan. "This inspired us to develop a means to prevent lightweight paper products from being continually lost requiring replacement."

They developed the PICNIC SAVER that may save consumers a considerable amount of money. This invention would offer peace of mind that items would not blow away or onto the ground. It features a lightweight and compact size for easy transport and storage and can be made to fit various table sizes. Additionally, it provides a convenient and effective design while also being reasonably priced.

The original design was submitted to the Kansas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-KSC-1500, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventors-develop-picnic-buddy-ksc-1500-301165563.html

SOURCE InventHelp