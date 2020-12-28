InventHelp Inventors Develop Paint Product To Collect Paint Globs Or Boogers (LUV-137)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient and time-saving way to remove paint globs or boogers while painting," said one of two inventors, from Evansville, Ind.

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a convenient and time-saving way to remove paint globs or boogers while painting," said one of two inventors, from Evansville, Ind., "so we invented the BOOGER BOARD. Our design contributes to a consistent paint surface and it minimizes the need to go up and down on a ladder."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to collect unwanted globs of paint residue on a wall surface during the painting process. In doing so, it eliminates the need to search for a rag. As a result, it reduces messes and it ensures that a smooth and even paint surface is maintained. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for painters and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Louisville sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-LUV-137, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

