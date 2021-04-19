InventHelp Inventors Develop New Straw To Protect Against Drink Tampering (HLW-2333)

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to know whether or not your drink is safe to consume at a party or bar," said one of two inventors, from Weston, Fla.

PITTSBURGH, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "We wanted to create a simple way to know whether or not your drink is safe to consume at a party or bar," said one of two inventors, from Weston, Fla., "so we invented the SAFE STRAW. Our design reduces worry when enjoying a drink."

The patent-pending invention prevents the user from consuming a drink tampered with drugs. In doing so, it provides added protection and peace of mind. It also enhances safety at parties, clubs and bars and it could help to reduce sexual assaults/rapes, overdoses, etc. The invention features a unique design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for drinking establishments and individuals age 21 and older. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Hollywood/ Miami sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

